Editor: I read the response to my letter from Teri Pfeifer in her letter titled “Evils of Capitalism” and saw perfect examples of the brainwashing that is being effected in our schools and society today. Ms. Pfeifer is correct that the new world belongs to the enlightened Gen X’ers and Gen Y’ers, and hopefully wrong that the days of evil capitalism are long gone in America. I suggest she take a trip to Venezuela to see how that government has ravaged its country’s people before she signs on completely to socialism in America.
Leftists seem to think they are the only ones who care about racial equality and the plight of the poor. The brainwashing from leftist professors can be seen perfectly in Ms. Pfeifer’s letter, as she masterfully listed all the talking points on the things that leftists strive to achieve. What she calls redistribution of wealth to make things “equitable” seems great in theory, but falls flat in the real world. I don’t want my money taken from me and my family to make things equitable for others — especially those who label me as racist, crazy, and thoughtless — by the people who are happy to take my money to misuse as they please. They didn’t earn my money, I did, through hard work and determination to succeed in the only country where this is possible, America. Ms. Pfeifer needs to ask herself, if socialism and redistribution work, why are the people who lecture and berate us 24/7 living high on the hog? Most of those people live in gated mansions and never need worry about how to make the rent or feed their families. If they believe the garbage they dish out, why don’t they redistribute their own money to make things more “equitable”?
I find all of this sad, especially since my children and grandchildren will be forced to live in the utopian socialist country the children of today seem to want to force them to live through in the coming years. Those of us who have applied critical thinking to what we are hearing from leftist educators, media talking heads, and leftist politicians can clearly see what is happening to our society and will not go quietly into the night as we watch the complete destruction of America unfold before our eyes. God bless America and the misguided people who want to destroy her.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Once again Kandi proves she has no concept of what socialism actually is and I fear the only children being brainwashed are her own grandchildren who will, hopefully, fully understand "Grandma is nuts!"
