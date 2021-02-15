Editor: Do you believe in brainwashing? I do. I see it every day on the national news, in the shows put out by Hollywood leftists, and even in televised advertising. Much like the movie, “Wag the Dog,” Hollywood scripts every show to include a negative stereotype of “alt-right” white conservatives, in particular men. The most recent was a show that featured a white supremacist, racist man who belonged to a “patriot” organization that believed in white power. If you truly believe that every white man who supported Trump believes in any of the things we’re being told by those in power and with huge media platforms, you are brainwashed.
As a white conservative woman, I am pushing back against the latest script coming from Marxist Democrats in Washington, DC. They’ve called in the National Guard to protect themselves from rabid Trump supporters after the January 6 incident in DC. They are trying to paint all Trump supporters with a very broad stroke, claiming that we all belong to a cult and are now to be classified as “domestic terrorists” so that they can further clamp down on conservatives’ civil liberties. Of course, when leftists were rioting this past summer, Democrat politicians screamed that the National Guard was not needed to restore order as cities and businesses burned to the ground. Isn’t that interesting? Or is that brainwashing?
Media pundits have said that conservatives’ children should be taken away from them to be reeducated by white liberals in the proper way to think and act. That is what Communist China does to its citizens who do not toe the party line. If you think this is a good thing, you are brainwashed. If you think that conservative voices, including President Trump’s, need to be squelched because we do not believe in the liberal orthodoxy you believe in, you are brainwashed.
We are entering a very scary time in America’s history. When one-half of the country believes in limiting individual liberties and one-half of the country is fighting for equal justice under the law, how long will America stand as a nation? We are anything but “united” and it is sad to see.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Will you look at this – President Biden – the man elected by the American people (fact) – since taking office has:
Zero Golf trips
Zero insane tweets
Zero international embarrassments
Zero racist dog whistles
Zero insurrections
Isn’t it refreshing to have an actual president who is determined to give every American – even the fools who still support the Florida Road Runner - hope for a better nation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.