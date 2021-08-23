Editor: I’d like to thank letter writer Jack Duncan for his wonderful letter on August 19. He proved that the greatest generation is, indeed, America’s greatest generation. This generation understood the precious liberty that was instilled in America by our founders. Mr. Duncan understands that our freedom is indeed one (or two) generations away from extinction.
Another greatest generation letter writer, Mr. Fred Barber, also understands this concept. He told me that America has gone so far to the left that he doesn’t know if we can survive another leftist generation. I worry about that, too.
As we watch Biden fail America, open our southern border to God knows who, ruin our economic freedoms, break promises to Afghanistan and ignore the plight of Americans stranded in Afghanistan because of a failed military pullout, it is hard to have hope that America will survive. But survive, it must.
It is time for patriots to push back against the forces that are seeking to destroy our country, both from within and outside our borders. God bless the greatest generation and God bless America.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(14) comments
That’s a fair question Kandi. With all the hate and divisions that happened over the 4 year presidency of tRUMP I understand your concern.
He has turned Americans against each other and put a stain on our republic with his lies and childish insults. He has perverted American justice and continues to con those that support him. As an example, your use of the word patriots to describe his supporters. They are anything but patriots because they put their faith in an individual, not our country.
bigblob just can't stay off the weed.
Nah Bigbob and Hunter are smoking crack in his basement with some whores
Kandi's letter was much less radical than most that she posts. I cannot always agree with her, but on this one I do. She was complimentary, and to the point. I don't see one mention of Donald Trump #45, the man that closed the border, the man that lowered taxes, the man that kept the US Safe for 4 years. The man that had the responsibility of wading thru the flip flopping of the early days of the pandemic. For all his bad traits, and there are some, he did work to make America great. I can certainly say he wasn't the worst President, that honor goes to our Current Prez...Clueless Joe Biden. If a person cannot see his failures, they have entered a phase of denial.
ovur - [thumbdown] Is there some reason you have to lie to protect the twice-impeached, lying, POS? The only thing the loser worked at was destroying our nation at the behest of Putin while making sure the rich were well taken care of. [thumbdown]
Please, keep calling me and everyone else liars on a public forum.
Kandi is not always this mellow, but she always makes a point or two. This was perhaps her best effort ever. I doubt that Hwy Bob, aka Rush Limbaugh, will congratulate her though.
Bigbob is too stupid to realize it, brainless!
yoop - [thumbdown] [spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]
[thumbdown] As usual Kandi comes here spewing the twice-impeached, lying POS line of BS. Our nation will survive because of the actions of President Biden - the man elected by the American people to replace an idiot - and bring us out of the darkness left behind by the fool. [thumbdown]
Biden and his demorat cronies have destroyed America in 7 months. Bigbob is too stupid to realize it
walker - [thumbdown]Who is "Bigboob?" Oh that's right it's one of those weird little voices that bumbles around in that empty head of yours. You seriously need to not tell people about your little voices. [thumbdown]
Who is "Bigboob?" Where did he mention "BigBoob". Seriously, you have to pay attention to what is written and quit the C&P's. It's making you look really lame.
You can't even convince yourself of that bucket of crap! Like you, Biden is a joke.
