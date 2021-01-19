Editor: Local Democrats would like the News-Herald to stop publishing my letters, one claiming that I cause her nausea over her morning breakfast as she reads the opinion Page. I suggest papaya enzyme to help her delicate stomach. I do not like some of the nasty responses to my letters, and sometimes I call an individual out, but I will support to the end their right to say what they believe, even if they think I’m a nut job for pushing back on the ridiculous leftist agenda they support.
Once again, let me stipulate that I will continue to write my letters as long as we have freedom of speech and thought. The News-Herald editors are not caught up in today’s leftist “cancel culture” where leftists try to shut down any speech or ideas they do not agree with. I applaud our editors, as do other local conservatives.
What gives these people the right to dictate to any of us? And by “these people” I mean the CEO’s of Twitter and Facebook, who have permanently silenced Donald Trump and other conservatives with large followings. Apple and Amazon have taken the conservative app Parler down completely. While this infringement on our rights as American citizens is supported by some local Democrats — conservatives are not going away. Instead of applauding, liberals should be scared to death about what an unchecked Marxist Democrat Party has in store for us over the next four years.
A large number of conservatives, me included, believe the election was stolen. I do not condone violence (two Antifa members have been arrested in Washington DC as instigators of violence with more coming), but shockingly some conservatives were caught up in the mob. Conservatives are pushing back on bogus claims of “no election fraud” because there is ample evidence proving that election fraud occurred. One woman in Texas was caught on video admitting that what she was doing in harvesting ballots for Democrats could get her arrested if the truth of her actions came out. Truth hurts, because she was arrested on Jan. 14 and will face charges of election tampering.
Local Democrats can look forward to reading more letters from conservatives like me over the next four years, so I suggest they stock up on that papaya enzyme.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
