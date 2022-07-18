Editor: In response to R.L. Cole’s letter asking me which God I would like the public school system to teach, my answer is simple. Our nation was founded on Western Christian culture, and I believe that schools are failing our students by censuring them from Christian principles of God and Jesus, and from lessons on how to live and behave in a society that teaches our unique American principle — out of many, one. I knew someone would mock my letter but that’s OK since I mock the progressive educational system that is dividing and labeling children by race, providing misinformation on sex and gender, and corrupting our children with progressive, divisive curriculum.
Since our children are forced to learn about progressive principles 5 days a week from Kindergarten through high school graduation, it is only fair that our tax dollars follow children to whatever type school the parents wish them to attend. Since most parents who are dissatisfied with the government-run public school system and cannot afford to send their children to Christian and private schools, they are stuck with the public education system which we all fund with our tax dollars. Attending Church once a week is a start, but it doesn’t compare with a week-long class to learn about religious principles that teach children that they are created in the image of God, teach them about love, respect and forgiveness, and that they did not come out of the primordial swamp and evolve into humans via unproven evolutionary theory that is currently taught in school.
If R.L. Cole objects to Christianity being taught in our government-run school system, then by all means, teach all other religions and let the children know that they are made in the image of God, male and female, as that is prevalent in all religions. Christianity teaches us the lost art of virtue, something that the government-run educational system does not want since it would interfere with their hate-filled curriculum that distorts history, provides misinformation on gender and sex, and seeks to divide our children into racial groups that the Left can then pit one against the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.