Editor: I am responding to the letter that appeared in the September 4 issue regarding Texas abortion rights changes and the unvaccinated for covid-19. The writer was complaining about hard core Republicans who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated with a foreign substance forced into their bodies, while at the same time saying that the ruling in Texas on the six-week heartbeat bill hurts all women’s right to choose what is done with their bodies.
So which is it? Does the leftist mantra, “My body, my choice” apply equally to all, or not? According to the letter writer, it’s not.
Why does the writer blame Republicans for not getting vaccinated when there are more than a few Democrats who don’t want to take the vaccine or have it forced on their young children.
Finally, the writer doesn’t defend the innocent life in the womb, even when the heartbeat can be heard and science has determined through DNA testing that two (or possibly more) distinct lives exist in the womb of a woman’s body at conception.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Once again, and as usual, Ms Finrock is confused. Asking people to get vaccinated or wear masks is not an intrusion in their lives, it is a way to prevent or at least slow the spreading of COVID. Basically actions that are for the public welfare.
A woman making a very personal and private decision to terminate a pregnancy is not the business of nattering busybodies or the government. Her decision in no way affects the general health of the public. Why is it all right for a woman to make "the choice" to have a baby, but not for a woman to "make the choice" to not have a baby? As has been said many times - don't like abortion, don't have an abortion. In all other cases mind your own business. And rest assured laws mean nothing when it comes to abortion. abortions will continue, only with the onus of putting women's lives in danger.
Do you recommend ivermectin?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.