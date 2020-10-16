Editor: I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, some of which were true, most of which were not. Conspiracy Queen is the latest in a long line of hateful responses to my letters that appear in this paper. According to Barbara Williams and other Left-leaning letter writers in Lake Havasu City, I’m a liar, lack integrity, espouse conspiracy theories against Democrat politicians, a cultist Trumpian, and have no morals. On the national scale, I’m a racist, a bigot, a Nazi, a Fascist, a cultist, a deplorable, an irredeemable, a xenophobe, unhinged, and a white supremacist.
As a life-long conservative, I am used to being called names by Democrats and in the past have turned the other cheek, so to speak.
However, the hate coming from America’s tolerant, forgiving Left, does get old and sometimes I feel the need to defend myself and other conservatives who are no more guilty of the things said and written about them than I am. I have had it up to here with the hatred coming from the Left since President Trump was elected.
My last letter urged some Democrats to look in the mirror and see that they have become hate-filled people, railing against our duly elected President and wishing him death, hoping he would be intubated, hoping Vice President Michael Pence would die or be intubated, too, so Democrats could finally be rid of Trump and his racist supporters.
I was horrified at the responses and wrote a letter in protest of all that hate.
One Washington Post columnist said Trump and his supporters should be wiped off the face of the earth, that we didn’t deserve to breathe the same air as she did. Now that’s hate! I have looked in my mirror, and I do realize that I have disgust (more than hatred) for the Democrats and their supporters, the national media that is nothing more than a propaganda machine for Democrats and the DNC, and the socialist/communist policies that will, in my opinion (to which I’m entitled), ruin America.
My letters are factual and if some on the Left would read some of the books and articles I’ve read recently, they might learn that the person and party they support isn’t what’s best for this country, not by a long-shot. It horrifies me to think that so many good people have been hoodwinked. After all, it’s my America, too, and I have a right to defend our country and president by writing letters to the editor. Thanks for praying for me, Barbara, it’s much appreciated. I pray for you, too.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
"My letters are factual ...". Not that I've ever seen. Instead of whining about people calling you out for being the hateful person you are, how about you just stop writing such trash?
