Editor: As the grandmother and aunt of mixed-race children, I am alarmed at the continued propaganda that leftist educators force into the classrooms of American schools as they attempt to further divide America along racial lines.
By this I mean the teaching of Critical Race Theory and/or the 1619 Project in our public schools. Both theories categorize Americans into either the “oppressor” role (whites) or the “oppressed” role (minorities).
What are the parents (one white, one minority) supposed to do when their children come to them about this topic after they (the children) have experienced love equally from both parents, no matter their (parents) color? What is the white parent supposed to do when his/her children begin to look at him/her differently, based on the biased and racist garbage that they are being taught in school?
Are the children supposed to choose between the white parent and the mixed-race parent? I am appalled at school districts across America who push these racist theories as truth, especially to the very young who have no comprehension of skin color and care only that their parents love them. To do this to our youth is appalling and should not be allowed in our public schools. Who are these educators to push this into our public schools, anyway? What gives them this right to make white children feel ashamed and mixed-race and minority children feel like they are victims to “white supremacy”?
It’s time for all Americans to come together to stop this evil trash being forced upon our children in the classroom. It will only further divide us on racial lines, and in the end destroy our children and our beloved country. It’s time to push back.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
Well done again, Kandi. We all need to stand up and keep this trash out of our schools.
Bigbob using the progressive game plan of throwing out an accusation of racism and he expects everyone to nod their head in agreement or you too are a racist, for no other reason than Bigbob said so.
One thing we can always be assured of. Kandi's odd brand of racism will always show through as she blathers on making less than zero sense.
Well said Kandi!! We need more people coming out of their 5+ year coma and fighting the insanity that is going on in our country!
You accuse Kandi of on making less than zero sense, but you are a guilty of the same accusation.
If you dispute what she said, state the reasons why.
