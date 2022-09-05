Editor: I didn’t want to watch but I decided to tune into divider-in-chief Biden’s ridiculous speech to America last week -- you know, the speech for the “soul of America.” For those of you who didn’t watch, the presidential podium was backdropped with an evil-looking ominous red hue, with lights that went even more red when Biden started speaking. It reminded me of hell.
Biden’s definitely got it in for us MAGA Republicans -- you know, the ones who don’t support him and didn’t vote for him. The fact that he’s blaming 74 million voters for the nation’s ills is laughable. Whoever wrote this “unifying” speech for Biden served only to turn off half the country. The only media outlets covering this farce were MSNBC and CNN if that tells you anything. I thought he was making a campaign speech to his base and not one that was supposed to include all of America. He proceeded to blame MAGA Republicans and claimed that we are the reason that democracy is failing in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.