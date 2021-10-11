DOJ empowers FBI
Editor: America is crashing and burning before our eyes. The Biden administration’s latest attack — and that is what it is — is directed at... wait for it... parents! That’s right! Parents who don’t want their children brainwashed with Critical Race and Gender “fluidity” theories -- and dare speak out at School Board meetings — should be aware that the FBI may come knocking at your door!
The latest power grab -- sponsored by the DOJ at the request of the National School Board Association -- is to take parents’ voices away if they “terrorize” board members by voicing their objections to the brainwashing of their children. I’ve already read that our local school board wants to limit parents’ rights to speak up about what their children are being taught, under the guise of “civil discourse.” I remember a time when parents were encouraged to be involved in their children’s education. Now, we’re being told by the DOJ that the FBI will be sent in if parents speak out against the “approved” curriculum, that it’s really none of their business to know what their children are being taught. My question to parents: Do you want your parental rights taken away? Do you want your children to be taught destructive “theories” as truth?
Democrats: Do you now see what a true totalitarian administration looks like? If not, open your eyes! I keep telling myself that things can’t get any worse in America, and then Biden and his minions top the latest power grab. God help us all!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
