Editor: Wow! I must live inside the heads of Democrats in Havasu! Another letter mentioning me by name today! It’s too bad these writers believe the Democrat talking points against Trump and his supporters, especially where the Capitol riot is concerned. True conservatives know that Trump is the “law and order” president and would never encourage Trump supporters to start an “insurrection” against politicians in Washington DC on Jan. 6. He urged supporters to “peacefully and patriotically march to let our voices be heard.” That doesn’t sound like inciting a riot to me.
The media would have you believe that Trump is the culprit as they have always done throughout his presidency, with slanderous and unproven accusations that only people who want to believe the lies actually believe. I say he’s not the culprit, even though media propagandists on the news tell you day after day after day that Trump and his “hateful rhetoric” started the “insurrection.” I say, “Bologna!” Or in plain speaking terms, “Baloney!”
How can I be so sure that hard-left activists started this riot in order to blame Trump? My daughter has a friend with first-hand knowledge that Trump supporters did not incite the violence that occurred on Jan. 6. He attended the rally and knows first-hand that the riot was a set-up by the DC Democrats, Antifa and other hard-left activists masquerading as Trump supporters.
He said that the media had cameras already set up in the areas where violence and breaking of windows occurred, almost as if they knew in advance where the trouble would occur!
My daughter’s friend saw first-hand that the gates were opened up by the Capitol police, who encouraged people to come inside the barrier and stand on the Capitol lawn and steps.
After non-stop negative reporting against conservatives and Trump supporters on the supposed “insurrection,” the media is now saying that conservatives are “domestic terrorists” while excusing the real domestic terrorists who ravaged cities and burned buildings and businesses to the ground over the past summer! I cannot believe people are blind to what is happening to our country. They are placing blame on the wrong people! Again, I say “baloney!” to the slander against conservatives, Trump and Trump supporters. “Wag the Dog!”
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.