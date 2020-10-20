Editor: Ron Miller went on a tirade against a letter I submitted recently about Arizona redistricting. He assumed three things: I don’t understand Arizona law, I hate my home state of California, and I use fringe conspiracy theory and fear tactics in an effort to help re-elect President Trump. Don’t assume what you don’t know to be true. I am voicing my opinion on past experience by speaking out against policies that I think are wrong for Arizona and America. Redistricting is one.
In the case of California’s redistricting mess, conservatives either lost their representative or there were more Democrats assigned to the new voting districts than registered Republicans, and our votes and voices were weakened. Yes, we once had Ronald Reagan, a former Democrat-turned-Republican. We also had Jerry Brown, better known as Moon-Beam since his beliefs and policies were straight out of the peace, love, and rock ‘n ‘roll 1960s.
Miller seems to think that Republicans hold all the cards on redistricting in Arizona. It depends on what the five non-partisan people on the commission do. In my experience after redistricting, it was Democrat politicians in California like Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, and Barbara Boxer winning a stronghold on voters.
My true fear is that if Democrats win in November, their crazy policies like de-funding the police and raising taxes by nearly $3 trillion after we’ve been struggling through a pandemic will be enacted.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
