Editor: Is America becoming a Marxist hellhole? It seems there is a growing faction of citizens who are hell bent on turning America into one. Marxism is a decades-old perverse ideology supported now by leftist politicians, educators, anarchists, and a brainwashed leftist media. Today, America is certainly endangered if we allow the mayhem in our streets to continue. If Joe Biden wins the presidency, America could become just another totalitarian country.
Biden has said that he’s going to “fundamentally transform” America if he wins. Democrats planning to vote for Biden ought to ask him what he means by “fundamentally transform” before they vote to elect him in November. The leftist media certainly won’t tell you. Biden is certainly not the man for this job. In fact, Biden doesn’t seem to know whether he’s running for the Senate or the Presidency, depending on the day. If he wins, you do realize that hard left idealists will run the country and he will be their willing puppet, don’t you?
I watched a round table discussion with President Trump and refugees from Cuba and Venezuela on the OAN channel earlier this week. Most of the refugees came to America as children because their families had been slaughtered or imprisoned by Marxists, never to be seen or heard from again. Each one of the refugees had a similar story of sorrow, death and destruction to tell.
One gentleman looked right at the media and said, “You don’t know what you’re supporting,” warning of the dangers associated with those who would force their political ideologies on others who don’t agree with them. He begged President Trump to not let this happen to America, “because there is no other place on earth to seek refuge from them.”
This gentleman had tears in his eyes and I believed what he said. He said the anarchists first erased their history by burning books and tearing down statues of heroes of their past. He said they took their guns, used violence in the streets, eliminated the police, closed down churches, disregarded laws supporting citizens, and killed members of all families who spoke out against them. Doesn’t this sound familiar to what is happening in America now? Haven’t persons who spoke out against the Democrats in 2016 been threatened, ruined personally and financially, and in some cases, set up and imprisoned?
I don’t want America to be “fundamentally transformed” and will vote for Republicans because they are the better alternative to Democrats, who have sold their souls to the far left anarchists. Centrist Democrats and Independents, please open your eyes and get over your hatred for President Trump. We must do what is best for all of America. We must vote to reelect Trump and oust the anarchists and hard left ideologues who have taken over the Democrat Party. I fear for America’s future if Biden should win the presidency.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.