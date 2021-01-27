Editor: I read with interest your editorial condemning what happened on Jan. 6 in Washington. I condemn it, too, and do not condone violence in any way, shape or form. No one believes that violence is the way to resolve issues — especially conservatives who by nature are law-abiding citizens. There are fringe members on the right and left, and nothing excuses what happened in DC.
Of course, the national media is all over the chaos and quick to condemn Trump and his supporters. Did you ever think that maybe, just maybe, anarchists from fringe groups on the right and the left infiltrated the gathering to initiate the violence that ensued so that Trump and his many peaceful supporters could be blamed? Some of those pictured breaking into the Senate and House can also be seen at Antifa riots this past summer. Mob mentality rules once violence starts, and neither liberals nor conservatives want to be associated with violence.
That said, I seem to remember leftist protesters pounding on the doors of the Supreme Court during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, taking over the capitol rotunda, rioting in every major city, burning down churches, pulling down statues, and causing outright mayhem, with hardly a mention from the media other than to justify these actions of their “mostly peaceful” protesters. It’s past time stop the double standards and big media needs to be held accountable for dismissing and stirring up the anger felt by many on the right.
I find it rich that the national media is so quick to condemn Trump and his supporters but went out of their way to insist that the rioting, looting, killings, and destruction of property we witnessed this past summer was somehow justified and acceptable behavior.
If Democrats are sincere about bring the country together, another impeachment fiasco is not the way to do it. I urge everyone to call their representatives in Arizona to stop this.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
