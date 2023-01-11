Editor: I find it very amusing how the mainstream media is downplaying Joe Biden’s classified email debacle. I wonder how soon his homes will be raided by the FBI since he was caught with classified documents stored in an unapproved classified room, his closet, which the media is quick to point out was locked. As if that makes any difference. We never did find out what happened to crooked Hillary’s emails, so I doubt if we’ll see Biden prosecuted as he should be. When are we going to quit allowing the double standard in our laws? Probably never, since the media, big tech, corporations and globalists are all Democrats. What a sad, sad state of affairs America has become.
Kandi Finfrock
(0) comments
