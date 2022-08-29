Editor: After publishing a heavily redacted search warrant, the Biden administration’s KGB-style raid on President Trump’s private home -- what we are allowed to see -- concerned Trump’s mishandling and storage of classified information. This latest cooked up scheme by Democrats to stop a possible Trump 2024 presidential run is laughable. It’s time to vote out the politicians on both sides of the aisle who do nothing to prevent these unconstitutional raids. It’s time to fire the bureaucrats who are actually running this country now.
As for double standards, it seems to me that Hillary Clinton had a private, unprotected server housing classified information in her basement at her private residence in New York. It seems to me that she destroyed 33,000 emails and numerous electronic devices containing who knows what that were part of an “investigation” into her activities. Funny, I don’t recall a raid on her place of residence, even though she clearly broke the law regarding the keeping of classified emails and documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.