Editor: How low has our society sunk when stories that appear in the News-Herald support parents taking their children to watch and participate in drag queen shows? The Left has normalized all manner of depraved conduct, and tries to force us to accept behavior that makes any normal person cringe with dismay. Now, our young children are exposed to every manner of deviancy and are at risk of losing any sense of morality that is left in America. I never thought in my lifetime that I would read an article defending children participating in drag queen shows.
The headline attempts to embarrass Republicans who oppose this behavior by calling them hypocrites since we believe in parental control in our schools and society. I feel sorry for the children whose parents thought that participating in a drag queen show was a fun thing to do. Honest to God, every time I think our society cannot go any lower and further away from God, a new low hits our sensibilities.
God help us! Evil is reigning supreme in America.
