Editor: I’ve been wondering about the Left’s ardent push to normalize any and all things drag, haven’t you? Why on earth would the Left try to expose our innocent children to shows that feature sexually and scantily clad men dressed as sideshow, over-the-top women? I wonder why men are fantasizing that they are women, gyrating and singing to over-the-top tunes that contain sexually explicit innuendos in the lyrics as they perform in front of our children? It seems that women are even being pushed to the back of the strip show stage. Why is that?

Of course, the real target (in addition to our children) are the Christian families who reside in America. What better way to give Christians the middle finger than to open drag queen shows to vulnerable children? I can’t think of anything, unless you happened to watch the distasteful Grammy’s display of Satanists dancing around the Devil, with the backdrop bathed in blood red lighting.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.