Editor: I’ve been wondering about the Left’s ardent push to normalize any and all things drag, haven’t you? Why on earth would the Left try to expose our innocent children to shows that feature sexually and scantily clad men dressed as sideshow, over-the-top women? I wonder why men are fantasizing that they are women, gyrating and singing to over-the-top tunes that contain sexually explicit innuendos in the lyrics as they perform in front of our children? It seems that women are even being pushed to the back of the strip show stage. Why is that?
Of course, the real target (in addition to our children) are the Christian families who reside in America. What better way to give Christians the middle finger than to open drag queen shows to vulnerable children? I can’t think of anything, unless you happened to watch the distasteful Grammy’s display of Satanists dancing around the Devil, with the backdrop bathed in blood red lighting.
I faintly remember when the Grammy’s were family friendly, when parents didn’t need to worry about what nasty things their children would be subjected to during the show. No more, my friends, no more.
And if you have the Disney+ streaming channel, you now must protect your children from the Radical Left’s Critical Race Theory lies that are permeating our society, this time via cartoons depicting angry young children of color. Parents can’t even let their children watch cartoons without some looney Leftist trying to brainwash them, depicting White (yes, I’m capitalizing it!) children as oppressors, and Black, Hispanic, Asian and other minority children as victims of white supremacy.
Of course, by writing this letter, I’ll be vilified as a close-minded bigot by the Democrats who read what I write. I don’t care. God gives each of us a conscience to know right from wrong, and the Radical Left is a danger to America. If you want to learn more about the evil corrupting our society, and its fate, read Revelations 21:8.
America is in serious trouble, friends. May God bless and protect us all!
