Editor: A recent misguided Donald Trump-hating individual mentioned my name in their latest rant against Trump and MAGA Republicans.
It is obvious that this person sincerely believes all the lies and propaganda the media pushes about conservatives, MAGA Republicans, and former President Trump.
I’m sure this person believes all the vile, hateful, racist rhetoric coming out of the talking heads on MSNBC and CNN. It seems like the writer is filled with hate against conservatives, but we don’t hate Democrats. However, we sure don’t like the anti-American policies that are supported by them.
Biden and his DOJ framed Trump, his associates and family members; approved an unprecedented raid on our former president and his current political rival’s home, labeled concerned parents as domestic terrorists, jailed January 6’ers without insurrection charges being filed, and called half the country semi-fascists when they are not.
Biden says he has F-15s and nuclear weapons, a not-so-subtle message that he would use them against half the country to silence us. Meanwhile, Biden and the DOJ turned a blind eye to the “summer of love” riots by BLM and Antifa in 2020 and condemned the January 6 riot. Biden and the FBI pretend that this is all done in service to the country.
I disagree. It is done in service to one political party — the Democrats. The rest of us can be written off as semi-fascists, racists, deplorables, and worst of all — enemies of the state. What lies and such a shame!
I’ll believe in equal justice again when I see Hillary Clinton’s home raided, her missing 33,000 emails brought to light, the illegal server she had in her home with classified information on it confiscated and truthfully investigated, Hunter’s laptop exposed for all the crimes on it, and the Biden crime family held accountable for quid pro quos and other national security violations they have committed.
Until then, I’m not holding my breath for equal justice — not anymore — not when our supposed president and his followers condemn half the country because we don’t blindly follow or believe his lies of unifying the country. I’m sure if the letter writer identified as a conservative and could see the hateful leftist bias all around, fear and anger would certainly be appropriate. Until then, not so much.
