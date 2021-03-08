Editor: How can America “move on” when so many people don’t know truth from propaganda? One of your letter writers, James Koehler, responded to another letter writer with incorrect data. He was referring to a comment by Fred Barber about Kristallnacht, which I believe Mr. Barber equated with the violence, rioting, burning, looting, and killings committed by hard left anarchists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter this past summer.
The letter writer said that these riots were caused by right wing hooligans infiltrating the “peaceful” protests of last summer, which is erroneous. Rioting, burning, looting of businesses, pulling down of statues was committed by hard left anarchists, not right wing hooligans. The media is now trying to blame Trump and his supporters (calling them domestic terrorists) for an “insurrection,” which is erroneous. Democrats are even trying to impeach and convict Trump for this, even though the charge is false and impeachment unconstitutional now that Trump is a civilian.
We’ve had enough of leftist lies and blaming of Trump to last a lifetime. I’d say it’s time for Democrats to “move on” and enjoy their guy, Joe Biden, as long as he is in office. Only history will prove that Trump’s agenda was pro-America, pro law enforcement, pro American jobs, and pro legal immigration. Trump did not incite an insurrection, and history will prove that as well.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
