Editor: Has anyone ever heard about Event 201, sponsored by the John Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum? The October 2019 Event 201 convention attendance was by invitation only, with the public excluded. In short, Event 201 was a simulation exercise about how globalists would handle a world wide pandemic. The exercise parallels pretty much what is happening now with our real world coronavirus outbreak.
I’m not much for conspiracy theories, but the Event 201 exercise so closely mimics what is happening with coronavirus it makes me wonder. I’m not downplaying the virus, and I do agree it’s a bad one, but I’m leaning more toward a planned attack from China and not an accident coming out of China’s Wuhan Laboratory. I probably wouldn’t think this but the simulation was held in October 2019 and we first began learning about the coronavirus in January 2020. Coincidence?
Can anyone tell me why our national media talking heads are trying to blame the virus on President Trump? Or why they repeat Communist China’s propaganda about the virus and its origins, always seeming to side with China over President Trump?
Did you know that Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in Congress are trying to block the United States’ effort to investigate how and where the coronavirus started? Why is that? Is this another attempt to take out President Trump by ruining America’s economy just before the November election? It sure seems like Big Government is testing us to see how far they can go in controlling our lives. Why?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(4) comments
Oh Kandi, I'm sorry you're subjected to the Heavy one's attack on you and his attempt to belittle you, just for bravely sharing your opinion with us. Of course the Heavy one counters with the oft repeated list o' items that purports to be a historical list of our duly elected President's actions during the pandemic. The C&P (cut and paste) omits many positive statements and actions taken by our President. He repeats, ad nauseam, lies that long ago have been proven to be untrue. He just barges ahead, unfazed, like a mentally disabled bull in a china shop. He thinks the sheer volume of C&P words and repetition somehow makes him right.
Who is "the Heavy one?" Once again I will challenge you to actually prove any point I have made is in error. And once again you will not be able to do so. Why do you insist upon incessantly making a fool out of yourself?
I've already proven you wrong many times. Why do you insist I keep doing it?
Oh, Kandi, you poor confused FOX News watching little soul. No one is blaming our impeached idiot-in-chief for the virus, what we are blaming the fool for are his actions – or lack thereof – that have turned it into a national disaster. Consider the following –
1) Let’s recap – The U. S. pandemic response team created by Obama, our last elected president, in 2016. Disbanded by a petulant little man-child who would soon be impeached.
The CDC’s China-based expert on pandemic response and containment. Fired by an ignorant fool who would soon be impeached.
The U.S. Intellegence Agency report warning of a pandemic threat in January 2020. Ignored by a recently impeached moron.
“I don’t take responsibility at all” – So says an impeached loser on 3-13- 20.
“I inherited a mess” – Just another lie told by an impeached POS on 3-16-20.
2) (needs updating, sorry) Jan 8th - First CDC warning
Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 16h - House sends impeachment articles to Senate
Jan 18th - Trump golfs
Jan 19th - Trump golfs
Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State.
Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 1st - Trump golfs
Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend.
Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551.42
Feb 15h - Trump golfs
Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally
Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb 25h - “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally. “This is their new hoax.”
March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6th - “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 7th - Trump golfs
March 8th - Trump golfs
March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9th - “This blindsided the world.”
March 13th - [Declared state of emergency]
March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
March 18th - "It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate."
March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591.93
March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment.
March 30th - Dow Jones closes at 21,917.16
April 4th - 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment. 300,000 infected with COVID-19, 1300 deaths in one day.
