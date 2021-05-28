Editor: I am alarmed at the growing number of young people who believe that socialism in America is a good thing. For those parents who might wish to show their children otherwise, I highly recommend a book written by Dinesh D’Souza, “United States of Socialism.” D’Souza is a legal immigrant from India who has taken the time to research this topic and present it in a way that is easily understood, from a non-native point of view. He posits that our country is going through “identity socialism” where Americans are categorized into groups to divide us from within, instead of unite us.
D’Souza’s wife, Debbie, is a legal immigrant from Venezuela. She is alarmed at the similarities of what happened in her native Venezuela under Hugo Chavez, and what is happening in America today. There is nothing like a close look at America from the standpoint of a legal immigrant to open one’s eyes. In the book D’Souza explains the difference between Marxist Socialism and America’s capitalist system of government. Today’s Marxist Democrats are pushing us further down the road to socialism and they will stop at nothing — including violence - to force their ideology on our country.
Parents, if you believe in America and our way of life, you need to understand what is being forced on your children under the guise of education. You know something is wrong when educators are telling our children that math is racist. The “1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory” are tools of the Marxist Left, theories of which only touch on the evils of America and not the positives. Our system of government is the best system in the entire world because it allows anyone to succeed no matter the gender, the class in life, the ethnicity, and religious belief. Just say no to socialism!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
PAY, people to "Sit At Home" What would you Call It?
Bozo come up with a new buzz phrase. " the right-wing loon idiot." How long will he use this one? This will be in his C&P library for later use.
Once again Kandi has brought up a discredited felon as a source for her insane rants. Dinesh Joseph D'Souza is an Indian-American right-wing loon, provocateur, and writer of conspiracy theory trash along with producing debunked films based on truly stupid conspiracy theories.
Between 2010 and 2012 D’Sousa was the president of a “Christian” college – The Kings College - in New York City and resigned following a nasty adultery scandal.
D'Souza pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony charge of using a "straw donor" to make an illegal campaign contribution to a 2012 United States Senate campaign. He was sentenced to eight months in a halfway house near his home in San Diego, five years' probation, and a $30,000 fine. To no one’s surprise in 2018, D'Souza was issued a pardon along with many other right-wing loon felons by the twice-impeached, lying, crook.
And also, as usual, Kandi proves her ignorance of what a socialist or socialism actually are. The one good thing about this nut is just how funny her weekly trash is as she espouses every conspiracy theory put forward by the right-wing loon idiot fringe.
[ban]the Blob
Kandi, thank you! At least you know what a socialist is. Some democrats get the term mixed up with people that like to congregate and mingle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.