Editor: I want to compliment the Havasu News-Herald for its outstanding coverage on the Roe V Wade draft opinion debate. The articles you published contained both sides of this issue, and your reporter’s article was fair and balanced.
The article written by your reporter La’Erica Conner-Sims that appeared on page 11 of the May 4 paper was well-written and fair to both sides of this sensitive issue. The writer made sure to highlight the fact that women will still be able to choose abortion if they want, and that if Roe V Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, it simply means that this decision will be returned to voters and their state representatives to determine the abortion issue.
Many thanks to the News-Herald for keeping the personal opinions out of news stories, especially national topics that are sure to bring out emotional responses, as in the issue of abortion. Well done.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
