Editor: I read the Thomas Knapp guest editorial that appeared in the April 3 edition of the Today’s News-Herald about Georgia, the state which recently updated its voting law. Knapp said those “dumb” Republicans will refuse to give bottles of water to voters standing in line to cast their ballots, while angelic Democrats will risk “breaking the law in defiance of the bill” by giving voters water. It’s very obvious he was repeating the Democrat talking points, and that he had never bothered to read the voting bill signed into law by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Perhaps this editorial should be been published on April Fool’s Day.
The bill does not prohibit poll workers from giving bottles of water to thirsty voters, but it does require voter ID in future Georgia elections and does mandate registration to vote 180 days prior to an election. In an effort to prevent voting fraud, the bill does not allow for mass mailings of ballots, harvesting of ballots, and bans voters from registering to vote on the day of the election (without ID), and mandates legal voters to show ID before casting ballots.
Since when did it become controversial for voters to show picture IDs to vote, anyway? Or for voters to register in advance so that people and signatures can be verified for accuracy? I guess it’s controversial because it limits the Democrat political machine from cheating as they successfully did in the November 2020 election.
Folks, we’ve got to wake up and smell the coffee before we lose our great nation to the powers that be. The propaganda media machine won’t tell you the truth because they’ve ceased being true journalists and have become, instead, activists for the Democrat political machine. I’m surprised that the News-Herald ran Knapp’s editorial without verifying that what he wrote was true. Fake news will be the death of our nation and further divide us on party lines. Regardless of political party, all Americans should demand fairness and transparency from those who wish to rule over us.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Love your slant on things Kandi. You are one of the most intelligent ladies in Havasu. Keep'em coming!
When it comes to “fake news” – aka – LIES – Kandi is always leading the pack. Let’s consider briefly this one line from her latest error filled diatribe, “The bill does not prohibit poll workers from giving bottles of water to thirsty voters,”
Now let’s examine EXACTLY what the Georgia bill states, “(a) No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, FOOD AND DRINK, to an elector, nor shall any person solicit signatures for any petition, nor shall any person, other than election officials discharging their duties, establish or set up any tables or booths on any day in which ballots are being cast – (1) Within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established; (2) Within any polling place; or (3) Within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place."
Those pesky darned facts trips up Kandi each and every time her lies show up here.
