Editor: The national media is in an uproar about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, touting her bravery for going there with Communist China making claims that the United States will pay for this treachery. Today, Fancy Nancy landed in Taiwan amidst the outcry from China’s Communist Party.

Therefore, one has to ask, why is Nancy sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong? She doesn’t care about the people over there any more than she cares about Americans here. We know she doesn’t do anything unless there is a political motive to her actions, or for her family’s personal financial gain.

