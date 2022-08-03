Editor: The national media is in an uproar about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, touting her bravery for going there with Communist China making claims that the United States will pay for this treachery. Today, Fancy Nancy landed in Taiwan amidst the outcry from China’s Communist Party.
Therefore, one has to ask, why is Nancy sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong? She doesn’t care about the people over there any more than she cares about Americans here. We know she doesn’t do anything unless there is a political motive to her actions, or for her family’s personal financial gain.
My question is this: Why is Fancy Nancy taking her fancy panties to Taiwan anyway? Is it because Taiwan makes the majority of computer chips that are used in virtually everything that runs today? Is she there to stop China from shutting down the chip industry in Taiwan, an industry that our politicians and corporations have shipped overseas?
Or is Fancy Nancy there to ensure her husband, Paul, invests in the correct chip stocks so the Pelosi’s can make a killing in the stock market? After all, Congress just passed the Chip bill.
All I can say is the last time Fancy Nancy got anywhere close to Communist China (Hong Kong), China unleashed the covid virus on the world in response to her meddling ways. I wonder what global pandemic will be unleashed on the world because of this visit? After all, midterms are coming up in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.