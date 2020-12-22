Editor: Why is it that Democrats in Congress always seem to favor legislation that goes contrary to American citizens’ welfare? Why has House Speaker Nancy Pelosi been dragging her feet on a new relief bill to help America’s citizens?
If we’re lucky, now that Joe Biden is supposedly the president-elect, Nancy will agree to give us all another $600 stipend of our own tax money to get us through the pandemic.
So nice of her, isn’t it? It’s too bad Nancy doesn’t care about the American citizens who are losing their businesses and income, or the homeless citizens living in filth in her district, isn’t it?
Of course, Nancy doesn’t care about anyone but herself, her party, and power.
Progressive “leaders” in big money, big media, and Hollywood had hoped for the American economy to fail so they could use that as an excuse to get rid of Trump.
What better way to ruin the American economy than with a China-initiated pandemic that required big Government to tell us to shut down our businesses and stay at home to isolate us?
Do you think that Nancy and crew would use the pandemic and the ruined American economy as political talking points to get rid of Trump and take back power? I wouldn’t put anything past good old Nancy. She’s drunk on power and has an inflated ego to plot such a scenario.
Food for Thought: After failing in all attempts to unseat Trump and get their power back, Democrats knew that the only way they could get rid of Trump once and for all was to cheat in the 2020 election.
They’ve tried very hard to convince us that the pandemic was Trump’s fault, and that no fraud occurred in the election, don’t you think? Are all these actions coincidence, or are we “useful idiots” to the powers that be? I wonder.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.