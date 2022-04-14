Editor: I had to laugh at a recent opinion article that appeared in the April 11 edition of the News-Herald by guest writer Matthew Yglesias. In his column, Yglesias tried to say that Fox News viewers who were paid by CNN to watch CNN had changed their views from conservative to liberal based on programming offered on CNN. At least this column was in the opinion section where it definitely belonged, and the contents gave me a belly laugh as I read it.
Yglesias said that Fox News was an “echo chamber” of conservative news. How can this be since there are only two mainstream right-leaning channels to choose from, as opposed to left-leaning ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, PBS, and of course CNN. It’s obvious that Yglesias has never watched Fox News because the network now has more talking heads spouting the approved DNC talking points than ever before, but that’s what you get with “fair and balanced” reporting. It’s also obvious that Yglesias doesn’t realize that CNN is but one of the Democrat echo chambers for the DNC. All you have to do is watch MSNBC, ABC, NBC, PBS, and CBS or read the Associated Press stories, the New York Times and the Washington Post to hear the same DNC-approved phrases or what I like to call, the Democrat “word or slogan of the day.”
The column was titled “What if Fox News viewers watched CNN instead?” Yglesias listed favorable statistics to prove his point, but I’d like to see the statistics on the opposite, “What if CNN viewers watched Fox instead?” to see how many of those left-leaning viewers changed their views. It is my understanding that a good portion of Democrats already watch Fox News, helping to make that network the highest rated on television.
Yglesias, an allegedly biased left-leaning writer, has written for the very left leaning Vox and is currently a columnist for the very biased left-leaning Bloomberg organization (owned by Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg). No wonder the statistics Yglesias submitted favored CNN. Thanks for the laughs, sir!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
