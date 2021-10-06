Editor: Where are the Marxist Democrats like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other ladies in the Marxist Squad now that Cuban citizens have risen up against their Marxist government? They are strangely silent, don't you think? After saying the Cuban government is a success story, Sanders finally made a faltering statement that the enraged Cuban citizens were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine availability (a lie). Cuban signs, when translated say, "Cuban Liberty." Cubans are screaming to be released from the harsh confines of a Marxist government, in which only the well-connected succeed while the majority fail.
Today's American Marxist Democrats scream, riot and loot for the supposed utopia that is always just beyond their grasp. While these people burn, turn their backs, and spit on our American flag, the citizens of Cuba are waving the American flag as the one true symbol of freedom in the world. Democrat voters need to ask the question, "Why?" In their hearts, they know the answer. Why else do immigrants risk their lives to reach America's shores? Liberty! Freedom!
The illegitinate Biden administration is telling Cubans, actual political refugees, that if they reach America's shores by boat they will not be admitted to America. Yet, our southern border is wide open. Why the difference? Could it be that Cubans overwhelmingly supported President Trump? Could it be that Cubans know the truths of Marxism and are desperate to escape it?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
So now goofy Kandi is whining about Marxists, something she - as usual - knows nothing about. Oh and let's not forget her insane rant about the "illegitimate" presidency of Joe Biden, the man elected by the American people to replace a twice-impeached, lying, traitor.
