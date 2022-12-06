Editor: I had to laugh at the News-Herald’s guest column in which the writer (she claimed to be a conservative) urged her Trump-supporting friend and other conservatives to dump Trump and unite now that we were in the “post-Trump” era of kinder, gentler conservatism.
I have a question: If we are supposedly done with Trump — he recently announced his 2024 presidential bid — who will rise to take 45’s place in national conservatism and the Republican Party? My guess is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who parrots Trump’s excellent America First policies but in a much nicer way. Currently, DeSantis comes across as nicer than Trump, but once the national media believes DeSantis is the next threat to progressivism and Democrat politicians in general, they will demonize DeSantis in much the same way they demonize Trump.
The national media propagandists have already started to publish “hit pieces” against DeSantis, all the while continuing their hateful propaganda against Trump. And, because the national media never lies or suppresses stories that will negatively impact Democrats, they will start to demonize any Republican who poses a threat to their preferred ideology and progressive candidates.
As an aside, Elon Musk — once the darling of the Left and now its newest enemy — has published emails that confirm the truth about how Twitter, Big Tech, the DNC, and Democrat politicians colluded to steal the 2020 presidential election. It’s quite funny to listen to the talking heads on MSNBC and CNN as they try to spin the narrative on this, even though they were complicit in the suppression of the Hunter Biden bombshell story and the fact that good old Joe committed quid pro quos during his vice presidency.
Now that the truth is exposed, media propagandists have had no choice but to slowly confirm stories about that damned “laptop from hell” as truth.
Folks, we can look forward to another two years of lies and deceit propagated by the national media and Democrat politicians against Trump, DeSantis, and MAGA Republicans (we’re domestic terrorists, don’t ya know). Yes, indeed, the fun is just beginning! God bless America!
Here is a Wikipedia writeup on DeSantis including a good summary of why he might make be a good candidate. As I have often said - Leadership matters but as stated in the above letter; just wait until the media gets finished with him. And take a quick look at his net worth. He is not from the wealthy elite class of individuals we seem to get to choose from.
