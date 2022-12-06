Editor: I had to laugh at the News-Herald’s guest column in which the writer (she claimed to be a conservative) urged her Trump-supporting friend and other conservatives to dump Trump and unite now that we were in the “post-Trump” era of kinder, gentler conservatism.

I have a question: If we are supposedly done with Trump — he recently announced his 2024 presidential bid — who will rise to take 45’s place in national conservatism and the Republican Party? My guess is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who parrots Trump’s excellent America First policies but in a much nicer way. Currently, DeSantis comes across as nicer than Trump, but once the national media believes DeSantis is the next threat to progressivism and Democrat politicians in general, they will demonize DeSantis in much the same way they demonize Trump.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Thomas Garven

Here is a Wikipedia writeup on DeSantis including a good summary of why he might make be a good candidate. As I have often said - Leadership matters but as stated in the above letter; just wait until the media gets finished with him. And take a quick look at his net worth. He is not from the wealthy elite class of individuals we seem to get to choose from.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ron_DeSantis

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.