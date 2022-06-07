Editor: I had to laugh at the headline in the May 23 Point-Counterpoint column that read, “Why are Republicans so obsessed with gender?” It seems to me that Democrats — not Republicans — are gender-obsessed. After all, they want us to believe that there are a gazillion genders, when science and God say that there are only two biological genders — male and female.
One has to ask why it’s so important for the hard left to brainwash and confuse our children at such young ages? Why can’t we just let little children be little children and not rob them of their innocence? When I was little, I remember playing with my friend down the street and I wanted to be a black stallion. She wanted to be a white stallion. That didn’t mean we were anything other than normal. Back then, we were just kids being kids. Had we been born in today’s age, we would probably have been told we were horses.
I’ve not met any little boys who want to be anything other than a super hero or any little girls who want to be anything other than a princess until they enter kindergarten and today’s public education system takes over. What gives some schools the right to groom our kids into becoming something they are not? Who are the educators who try to push this multiple gender propaganda on our little kids? Maybe if the schools concentrated on teaching reading, writing, math and fact-based science, our children would be more proficient and better prepared for life as adults. Let our little kids be little kids.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
