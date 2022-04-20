Editor: This letter is in response to James Koehler’s April 16 response to my letter about “The Great Reset”. He wanted to know why I didn’t source my comments, so I’ve included a few articles for your readers to peruse. I hope you’ll print these sources; there are many more articles on this subject but since Mr. Koehler asked, here are but a few:
• Weforum.org/focus/the-great-reset
• Townhall.com/columnists/justinhaskins/2021/03/30/how-big-banks-are-planning-to-force-americans-into-the-great-reset-trap-n2587085
• Glennbeck.com/radio/maos-original-great-reset-warns-america-whats-to-come
Klaus Schwab, HRH Charles, Prince of Wales; Bill Gates, John Kerry and other global elites attending the World Economic Forum are hard at work on the great reset (Agenda 2030), and it is imperative that Americans know what these world leaders have in store for them.
As your readers will discover, Glenn Beck’s book is but one of many that exposes this plan. I urge your readers to keep an open mind and research this topic themselves.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
