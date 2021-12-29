Editor: Why is it that some Americans think that America was never great? One recent letter writer lamented about all the ills of America, but failed to counterbalance our country’s struggles with the positives that this nation has achieved.
Contrary to the writer’s comments, America ended slavery under the leadership of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S Grant, and brought the nation together after the Civil War. Our greatest generation won World War II and spared the world from Nazi domination, also rescuing the Jewish people from sure extinction under Hitler. The Vietnam War was a political one, with our military hampered by weak leadership from Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon, who listened more to the nightly news than the military commanders who were tasked with winning an unpopular war. I still remember Walter Cronkite’s nightly body count as he lamented that this war was “unwinnable” and proceeded to turn Americans against it. Of course, no one wants war but if you’re in one then it must be to win it. Now spoiled, angry anarchists and race baiters want to destroy the country that has given so much to them and to so many people around the world. The naysayers need to ask themselves, “Why would people risk everything to reach American shores, if this country was never great?” It’s time for people to change their outlooks from the glass half empty to the glass half full, don’t you think?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Happy New Year, Kandi. Looking forward to more of your contributions in 2022.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.