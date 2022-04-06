Editor: I read the article on March 24 about the gun lobby suffering a setback because they sponsored a law stipulating that banks cannot discriminate against any businesses seeking loans if they qualify for them.
One Republican official refused to bring the bill up for vote in the Arizona State Senate because he was concerned that government should not interfere in a private bank’s decision to deny funds to a business.
I used to agree with this until I read Glenn Beck’s book, “The Great Reset.”
In Beck’s book, he talks about the EGS score, which means Environment Government Social score. It seems that billionaires, political, and global elites have decided to use a new credit score, the EGS score, and if businesses do not meet this “approved” criteria — like a gun store — they are given a low EGS score.
This means that banks can deny banking services if the business has an A+ credit rating but a low EGS score.
This is a tricky way to force businesses to comply with what so-called “elites” approve of, like green energy companies and the like. If elites can force all banks to use the EGS score, they can do away with businesses they don’t like.
The Great Reset is now in play — I urge everyone to read Beck’s book because of limited writing space here. It is an attempt to force all businesses to comply with the “woke” culture’s demands for clean energy (banks deny oil companies loans because elites deem them “bad” businesses), gun control (denying gun businesses loans because elites deem them “bad”), or any other type business that elites do not approve.
Pretty slick, huh? We’ve got to nip this in the bud before we lose more of our freedoms in America.
People need to wake up to the fact that ruling class “elites” are trying to force all of us to their way of thinking, and they plan to use banking institutions to do it.
Do you have a business that elites deem “bad?” Are you doing business with a bank that approves of this woke nonsense? Better start asking questions now before it’s too late.
