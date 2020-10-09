Editor: President Trump caught the China virus and, true to form, many Democrat haters are sending wishes of death to him and our First Lady.
Honestly, we know many of you disagree with Trump's policies, but to send him death wishes?
That's way below the belt and those wishing him ill should be ashamed.
At least Biden and his wife had the decency to wish the President and First Lady well, and I applaud them for that.
I pray to God that people with that depth of hatred look in the mirror and see what they've become.
I don't want to live in an America where that level of hatred is accepted and encouraged. Instead of saying Trump deserved to catch the disease because he didn't wear a mask, why don't you try praying that he and anyone else who has this horrible disease be completely healed?
Or is that even possible?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
As a Democrat I have to call BS - as usual - to Kandi's ignorant rant. I do not know a single Democrat wishing death to Typhoid Donnie. In fact we want him back in the White House so we can humiliate him. I want to see a historic landslide defeat of trump. I want to see him marched out of the White House, ideally in handcuffs. I want to see him and his grifter family in prison. So, get well trump get well!
And we see where Typhoid Donnie the superspreader will be out and about this weekend spreading trump virus to more attendees of his gene pool cleansing events.
