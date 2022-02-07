Editor: Did you read the story in the Feb. 5 edition of the Today’s News-Herald about the historic Dutch bridge that is slated to be dismantled to accommodate Jeff Bezos’ $500 million custom-made yacht? Did you see the photo in which Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gigantic Yukon Denali smashed a little Prius during a recent vehicular accident? Did you see the photo of Leonardo DiCaprio basking in the sun on his personal yacht? Did you know that John Kerry flew privately to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the recent World Economic Forum, in which the “elite” attendees plotted for ways to confiscate our money to solve the alleged “climate crisis” that doesn’t exist?
You might ask, “What does it matter anyway?” It matters because these celebrities and billionaires are the ones who constantly belittle and lecture us -- the little guys and gals -- on our environmental footprints. It matters because it’s another hypocritical, “Do as we say and not as we do” scenario. It matters because these alleged “environmental warriors” gleefully exempt themselves from the environmental rules they insist we follow. Don’t you get tired of them lecturing and tormenting us about the environment and how we need to pass and pay for the New Green Deal or the planet will implode if we don’t?
Don’t you get tired of the hypocrisy? I know I do.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
