Editor: Norma Lembach thinks I should move out of the United States because I do not consent to be governed by cheaters and Socialists.
Sorry, Norma, I’m not going to move. I will, however, do everything in my power to protest what I see as a sham election that has supposedly propelled senile Joe Biden and hard left Kamala Harris into the White House. Don’t you wonder why the voting stopped in some of the battleground states where President Trump was way ahead in the count until a slew of late “ballots” showed up favoring Biden? You should.
Democrats have called Trump supporters all manner of mean-spirited names, and have done so since Hillary Clinton was thankfully defeated in 2016. We’ve been listening to four years of non-stop negative whining and bullying from Democrats -- and now Norma wants me to shut up about the 2020 fraudulent election and move on as though those four years never happened.
Sorry, it’s harder to forget so quickly and just “move on.”
Conservatives usually do turn the other cheek and let the slurs roll off their backs.
And, as always, progressives try to mock conservatives’ belief in God when we do fight back against all manner of hatefulness. I express my opinions, sometimes good and bad, even though I do believe in God. After all, I’m a sinner with a Type A personality.
Norma has even tried to look me up on Facebook, claiming that I took down my page because I got negative feedback to my posts there. As here, I received both positive and negative comments as we engaged in back and forth debate on that platform.
The truth is I took down my Facebook page to protest conservatives being censored by big media, social media, and others with bigger platforms than I had, and I didn’t want to give Facebook my support. It’s that simple.
I suggest that Norma quit watching CNN and MSNBC, and start getting the truth from outlets like Newsmax and One America News which showed the hours of testimony of ballot counters who witnessed — and swore under oath and penalty of perjury — that they had seen election irregularities amounting to fraud in Biden’s favor.
Unfortunately, most of the lawsuits filed never made it to the courts, where activist judges refused to hear the evidence. Don’t you wonder why?
Norma also wanted to know why my letters appear on the opinion page so frequently. It’s called fairness and freedom of speech, and is gratefully practiced by the editors at our Lake Havasu City News-Herald.
I wish Norma, News-Herald staff (and everyone who responds with calls and other opinion letters) a Happy New Year! God bless America!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Let’s be honest Kandi, the only defense you have is that you are in serious need of mental health evaluation and being placed in an institution. You constantly post lies and weird conspiracy BS.
It is more than obvious you have no concept of what Socialism is, so you need to stop talking about it.
You said, “…Hillary Clinton was thankfully defeated in 2016.” Mrs Clinton won the votes of the American people by nearly three million votes over Typhoid Donnie and history will always show that fact. He was appointed to the office by the crooked Electoral College.
You claim to “believe in God” and yet you go against the teachings of his son every time you show up with your disgusting lies and BS – God hates liars. It is a shame that for some warped reason the editors feel your garbage should appear in these pages.
And no one will believe for a moment that you took down your FB page to “protect conservatives.” Just another lie.
I notice that suddenly you no longer promote FOX News, but have gone instead to two of the most outrageous purveyors of lies in the entire media. I suggest you pay attention to BBC News and Al Jazeera along with MSNBC and CNN.
The lawsuits did not make it to court because the shysters working for Typhoid Donnie and the GOP could not provide any empirical evidence to back the lies they had told the media. You see it’s one thing to lie to the media, but lying to a judge can lead to censure and disbarment and even these low-life, scummy, shysters aren’t that stupid. There are no “activist judges’ that just more of the right wing loon idiot fringe BS.
And rest assured, Kandi, God has indeed blessed America by seeing to it that Typhoid Donnie is now the BIGGEST LOSER in history and on 20 January President Biden will start pulling our nation back from the black hole Typhoid Donnie dumped us into and it is going to be one major HAPPY NEW YEAR!.
