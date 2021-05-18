Editor: The illegitimate Biden administration didn't wait long to put Americans out of work, open the borders, cause an illegal immigration crisis, further pit Americans against one another along racial lines, promote racist "critical race theory" to teach our children to be ashamed and hate America, raise energy prices, food prices, etc., and ruin the strong American economy generated by their hated President Trump. I've seen leftist commentators smiling at this destruction as they blame Trump for the COVID-19 "planned-demic" and not Communist China.
Progressives and liberal media pundits were quick to point out the "lies" told by President Trump but seem unusually quiet about the campaign lies spouted by the Biden administration as they sought to take over the American government. Well, progressives, you've got your wish. Can you live with the destruction to America by this illegitimate administration? Do you even care that the middle class will pay the brunt of the taxes and fees levied on us? You're foolish if you think taxing "the rich" is the answer to America's woes. Inflation has set in and will be harsher on the retired, middle and poor working classes than on "the rich," not to mention good-paying jobs going back to other countries as corporations try to dodge higher taxes.
We've got to get sanity back into our Congress, and the best way to do that is vote political traitors in both parties out of office in 2022 before they succeed in turning our constitutional republic into another ravaged Venezuela.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
As usual sad little Kandi comes here and lies, trying to influence the intellectual challenged into believing a lot of right-wing conspiracy garbage.
1 – The Bidne Administration is not “illegitimate”. President Biden was elected by the American people to provide every American – even Kandi – with hope for a better nation along with the dumping of a twice-impeached, lying, crook.
2 – When it comes to promoting racism no one excels better at that than Kandi.
3 – Under the reign of error of the twice-impeached, lying, crook our nation did not experience a “strong American economy.”
4- The pandemic, accurately known as the trump virus was allowed to spread wildly across our nation killing, so far, nearly 600,000 American men, women and children because the fool old us the following in early 2020:
“It’s safe to reopen. “
“It’s going to disappear in April (2020), when it gets warm.”
“Wearing a mask is a personal choice. “
“Even the CDC guidelines say masks aren’t necessary.”
“It’s a hoax. “
“We have it contained.”
“It’s going to disappear.”
5 – The middle class will not face or pay the “brunt of taxes levied on us.” President Biden’s plan – as explained hundreds of times – is to spread the tax burden fairly across all levels of income – forcing the wealthy and corporations to cough up their share of the tax burden. “If corporations are people, they should be taxes as people.”
I do agree that we must return sanity to our Congress and the ONLY way to accomplish that is remove every Republican from office. They ate our nation, our people and especially “those” people.
Kandi, now you will be subjected to the usual liberal suspect insulting and attacking you.
