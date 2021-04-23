Editor: The illegitimate Biden administration is busily trying to justify raising our taxes to fix America’s “infrastructure.” Of course, the word “infrastructure” now seems to be anything the Democrat Party machine wants it to mean. How about child care, the environment, and illegal alien camp upkeep to name a few new definitions they’ve decided upon. I always thought “infrastructure” was America’s roads, highways and water systems, federal and state buildings, and bridges that needed repairing. Boy, was I wrong!
You name anything the Democrats want to control, and they’ll say it is America’s “infrastructure.” They’re saying that raising our taxes is the only “sensible” way to address this issue. Some establishment Republicans apparently agree with the new terminology, as well (shame on them). And, of course, the national media propaganda machine wholeheartedly agrees with the new terminology as defined by the Marxist Democrat political machine. Their latest $3 trillion proposal barely covers our actual crumbling infrastructure. Most of that money will be spent on pet projects that Democrat politicians and their billionaire donors favor.
To those who voted for Biden, how about you cover the upcoming tax increases you’ve inflicted on the rest of us after your guy stole the election? I don’t want my tax dollars funding the crazy Marxist Democrat policies that we’re stuck with until 2022. You got rid of President Trump, sure, and now taxpayers have to foot the bill for the crazy policies the Democrat political machine wants to force upon us all. Get your checkbooks out! God bless and protect us all!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
How long are you going to ring this ding dong bell? The election was NOT stolen! Notice, Democrats are finally getting things done for the American people!
