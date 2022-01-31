Editor: While driving to Las Vegas recently, I couldn’t help but notice acres and acres of ugly solar panels that have sprouted up just before reaching the Boulder City turnoff. While driving to California, I was amazed at how many acres of land had been given over to tall wind turbines. What about any critters or plants that were environmentally protected, and endangered in those acres? What about the bird strikes as flocks fly through those tall turbines? What about the scenery that is now littered with ugly solar panels and tall wind turbines? Who wants to look at that?
I noticed a small article tucked within the back pages of our Today’s News-Herald in which it was reported that billionaire Bill Gates is quietly building a nuclear energy plant in Wyoming. Could it be that Gates has realized that today’s improved nuclear energy process is the safest, most environmentally friendly way of generating electricity? I don’t know if Gates owns property there, but it sure seems like he doesn’t want the landscape ruined with solar and wind energy fields.
How can anyone say solar and wind energy is environmentally friendly? In thinking about these sources of energy, “friendly” isn’t the word I would use. Is green energy really better?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
