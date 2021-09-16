Editor: The plan (or scheme) to urbanize smaller towns and cities is in work in Lake Havasu City. This scheme was first concocted by the Obama administration as an effort to share the tax burden of larger cities and to urbanize the smaller suburbs of single family-owned homes.
In California, the same idea was sold to smaller towns like the one I lived in before retiring. What ended up happening was the affordable “work force” housing apartments that were constructed ended up being “Section 8” housing, which is taxpayer-subsidized housing. Most of the people who lived in these apartments were on welfare, didn’t work, sold drugs and increased crime in the community. The voting demographic also changed.
The developers are trying to sell the idea that there aren’t enough “affordable” places for the work force to live in Havasu. I have a hard time believing this, but then I’m leary of anything government and the developers wanting to make a quick buck can cook up to fool the people, all while making local taxpayers foot the bill. I’m not saying that is what is going on here, but I’m leary just the same. Let’s keep our single-family housing community in tact. Also, don’t we have a water shortage here or is that another lie told to raise water prices?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
