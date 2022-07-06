Editor: This letter is to all the writers who have accused me of spreading lies, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. Did you see the interview with Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council and advisor to Joe Biden? He let the global plan slip when queried about Biden's comments at the G7 Summit in which he was asked how long Americans could expect to pay high gas prices. Biden's bumbling response was "As long as it takes" to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Say, what?!
The journalist asked Deese a follow-up question about Biden's policies on the oil industry, and Deese answered, "This is about the future of the liberal world order and we have to stand firm." In other words, we don't care that Americans are suffering with impossibly high prices on gas and goods — after all, it's for the greater global good! Hogwash!
Americans can expect a recession, continued and rising gas prices, food shortages and higher prices on everything as long as Biden's crew is in charge of our government. These traitorous officials, including Biden, lied when they took the oath of office to serve America — not global interests. We must vote all political traitors (Republicans and Democrats) out in 2022 or our way of life will continue to diminish as the "powers that be" continue with their insane "Great Reset" (disguised as climate change and saving the planet).
Does this mean that my letter warning about the global "Great Reset" is not a conspiracy theory, after all? You bet it does! Biden's administration is so inept that occasionally they let the truth slip out.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
