Editor: A letter writer recently accused me of whining about the national news organization, the Associated Press. I may quit whining about the AP when they stop including adjectives like “baseless” and “unfounded” in their stories about 2020 presidential election results — instead of “alleged” if they are supposed to be so impartial. I may quit whining when the AP presents factual data regarding the alleged Jan. 6 “insurrection” instead of Nancy Pelosi-approved propaganda about that protest. I may quit whining when the AP writes factual stories about the 2020 “summer of love” in which they labeled rioters and looters as “mostly peaceful” while rioters stormed Lafayette Park in Washington DC, burning churches and tearing down statues to protest the alleged racist, Donald Trump, and alleged “systemic” racism.
Most conservatives believe that Big Tech, Big Media, political “elite” and global billionaires worked in concert to take the presidency away from Donald Trump — he is getting in the way of their “Great Reset” scam. Most conservatives believe that politicians on both sides of the aisle refused to fully investigate what happened in the 2020 election.
Most conservatives believe that liberal judges refused to hear cases on election fraud and dismissed them. Most conservatives believe that Build Back Better Biden is one of the most corrupt politicians in American history and has done more than most to damage America in the 50 years he’s been in Washington DC — all while enriching his family and drug-addicted son, Hunter. I know I’m not alone in my beliefs after watching the Jan. 15 Arizona Trump rally at which an estimated 55,000 supporters of all races attended.
By the way, Trump did not lie about minorities being placed first in line to receive covid tests — politicians in New York City recently did that very thing.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
