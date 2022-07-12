Editor: NJ Rose is mad at MAGA! NJ's latest rant included my name and I am compelled to answer. NJ is concerned that I have never written about the mass shootings of children, but I have. My unpublished letters said that I believe Uvalde happened because we've kicked God out of our lives and schools. Now we have the Highland Park shooting. As to why these tragedies keep happening, I believe that a lot of people -- especially young men being raised in this new, progressive, secular, abortion-on-demand society -- feel hopeless, angry and lost without a knowledge of God.
Progressives are always quick to blame the gun, and not the shooter holding it. However, since progressives have taken over the American public education system, doesn't some of the blame lie with them and their crazy ideas, as well? Who else came up with toxic masculinity and multiple genders with multiple pronouns? No wonder our children are angry! The public school system -- to which our children are exposed from Kindergarten until high school graduation -- is teaching all manner of things except about God, and we are witnessing the results in our society now.
I ask this question: Where is God in our secular society, with progressives in charge of virtually everything now and making our children the victims? Aren't we seeing the results of a Godless, secular world view that progressives have created? Haven't progressives replaced God with their god -- government? Isn't it time to bring our focus back to a more God-like society? Without God in our lives we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes over and over again. God bless America's children -- especially the lost, hopeless young men in our nation.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
