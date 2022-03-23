Editor: I see that the New York Times has finally realized what all conservatives knew — the Hunter Biden laptop was legitimate.
Big Tech and corporate media elites also knew and banned any mention of the laptop on their platforms prior to the 2020 election.
In so doing, these mogols interferred with the election as they worked their fingers to the bone to ensure that President Trump was ousted from the presidency. Isn’t election interference a felony?
Will anyone pay for this? I hold all of them accountable since their lies and lies of omission most certainly put Biden and his cronies in charge of our American government.
Miranda Devine’s book, “Laptop from Hell,” includes emails from Build Back Better Biden’s son, Hunter, and Joe’s brothers and cohorts as they tried to leverage shady deals from Ukraine, China, and other enemy nations.
And, contrary to what Joe Biden, big media propagandists and big tech mogols tried to hide before the 2020 election — all of them knew Biden was compromised and a national security threat.
The result: We’re stuck with a flawed, corrupt, weak leader and administration. We are in such a mess under Biden I’m not sure if America will come out in one piece.
I wonder if Biden voters realize how many other lies they were fed during the runup to the election?
Are they mad at being deceived or will they continue to keep their heads in the sand and deny reality?
It’s time for honest politicians (if there are any) to hold these power hungry traitors accountable, don’t you think?
Where is the justice for America’s citizens?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
