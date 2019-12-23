Editor: Well, Trump haters finally got their Christmas wish with the impeachment of our 45th President Trump. Meanwhile, the rest of America got the middle-finger salute from House Democrats.
The day after President Trump was impeached, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed the press that people from across America (mostly from the east and west coasts), were calling her to tell her they had a “spring in their steps” because Trump was impeached.
Then she proceeded to tell reporters she wasn’t going to answer any questions about impeachment.
In fact, she was so proud of the Democrats’ “accomplishment” she decided to hold the impeachment articles in the House without sending them over to the Senate for trial.
She knows Democrats failed to make their case and that President Trump will be acquitted. House Democrats, many of whom disregarded the wishes of their constituents and shredded our Constitution to impeach our President, provided two flimsy Articles of Impeachment based on opinion, hearsay, presumptions, feelings, and no facts to support what they did.
During the impeachment hearings, not one of their “witnesses” would testify - under oath — that Trump had done anything to warrant impeachment. One House Democrat, so embarrassed by what his Caucus did, left the Democrats and became a Republican.
In fact, the only bipartisan vote was against impeachment, not for it. Still, if you’re a Trump hater, you’re having your best Christmas in three years.
I know that die-hard Democrats will never be convinced that Trump did not deserve impeachment because they’ve been calling for it since the day he was elected.
Unfortunately for them, 63 million-plus Trump supporters will not forget what the Democrats did and, I believe, will vote to re-elect President Trump in 2020.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
