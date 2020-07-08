Editor: I read Ann Coulter’s column in the July 8 News-Herald. I’m sorry to say that I agree with her thoughts on Republican politicians and their lack of response to the rioting, looting, and outright anarchism occurring in America’s largest cities.
Because we are a republic, President Trump has asked governors to handle the response and offered federal assistance if states want it. Most governors, at best, have been feckless in their attempts to stop the anarchists. Look at the number of senseless deaths that have occurred because politicians failed to act to stop the mayhem.
To those of you who think the rioting, looting and burning we’ve seen was in protest to George Floyd’s death, think again. While the current chaos started with protests of that man’s death, it’s gone well beyond that now. Now anarchists are off to bigger and better things: the total destruction of America.
We can’t let this happen. Most of us older folks know that communism, socialism, and totalitarianism always fail. We know that America, in spite of its shortcomings, is the greatest nation on earth and deserves our praise and loyalty. Why else do people from other countries put the lives of their families in jeopardy to reach American soil? They know America is the last, best hope in a world full of tyrants and dictators.
What’s happening now in America is the latest version of fascism, Marxism, totalitarian idealism that always fails in the end. We cannot sit by and passively let America be destroyed from within. Anarchists are rampaging across America, tearing down statues indiscriminately, with little to no opposition from politicians and community leaders.
Why do politicians look the other way as criminals ruin our cities? Are they cowards? Why do we pay taxes if our leaders fail to bring peace back to our streets?
This push to defund police and erase America’s history is wrong and misguided.
The people pulling down statues are operating under a warped sense of America’s history (“The 1619 Project”). At first, anarchists wanted to tear down confederate statues because they told us it represented racism and the statutes offended them.
Now they’re tearing down statues of Christopher Columbus, Ulysses S. Grant, Abraham Lincoln, Junipero Serra, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. What’s next, the four faces on Mount Rushmore? It’s obvious these people don’t know or care about America’s factual history. Why do the national media and some politicians cover for this bad, threatening behavior?
Could it be that they want the chaos to continue until the Nov. 3 election? You’ve got to ask yourself who is funding these protests. America is unique in that we defeated the scourge of slavery, and we’ve done our best to follow the founders’ belief that all men (and women) are created equally. Are we perfect? No. We’re still working to ensure that premise of equality. However, America is not the racist country that the national media, some educators and politicians would have us believe. It’s time to call our leaders and insist they put a stop to the madness and violence, before America is relegated to the ash heap of history. Frankly, I’m worried that we are almost there.
It is very disappointing and sad to see the number of young people who appear to hate America and what it stands for — individual liberty and freedom.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Very good article and to the point. Now, let's hear from the town liberals. They should have a heap of bull to spill.
