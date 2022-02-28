Editor: Letter writer James Koehler completely missed the point of my letter titled “Hypocrisy” in rebutting the contents of it. My letter was not about capitalism or money; it was about the hypocrisy of wealthy environmentalists who tell us how we all need to do our best to protect the planet while they do whatever they want to the environment, even if it is with their money.
Then Koehler brought up President Trump, claiming Trump spent $141 million of taxpayer money on golf and vacations, again missing the point of my letter so he could attack Trump. I wonder where Koehler came up with $141 million, anyway (CNN, MSNBC)? At least Trump didn’t lecture us on the environment and how we must sacrifice our money to avoid the alleged “climate crisis” that will surely destroy the planet as the alarmists would have us believe. Koehler didn’t bother to mention how much public money Barack Obama and Joe Biden have spent on golf, vacations and travel, either. Biden uses public funds to go on vacation almost every weekend, taking his entourage with him to his Delaware basement — the amount of public money is surely adding up there as each time Air Force One takes off it is costing taxpayers untold public dollars and allegedly destroying the environment with jet fuel.
I wonder if Koehler knows how much money the environmentally “friendly” Green New Deal will cost taxpayers? It’s in the trillions and we will pay for it with higher taxes, higher gas prices and increased fees.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
Kandi, thank you! 99.9% of us agree with you.
The point everyone knows is that Kandi truly hates not only our nation but the world.
As to trump and golf, simply search for “cost of trump’s golf trips.” A breakdown of travel costs to various golf resorts totaled $141,450,266, expenses include the cost of flights to Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster; law enforcement costs for trips to Bedminster and Palm Beach; Coast Guard protection for Trump's Mar-a-Lago; government-funded stays and luxury vehicle rentals in Turnberry, Scotland, and lodgings at Trump's club in Doonbeg, Ireland. Calculations are from a 2019 Government Accountability Report detailing expenses incurred by federal agencies.
“President Donald Trump has spent 307 days, almost a full year, golfing during his presidency. The total is likely to be the most golf outings of any president in history. Additionally, Trump is likely to be collectively viewed by historians as one of the worst presidents in American history.” https://milwaukeecourieronline.com/index.php/2021/01/09/donald-trump-spent-almost-a-year-playing-golf-during-presidency
As of October 2019, trump spent $109 million in taxpayer monies for golf outings, close to the amount of money a president would make if he were paid $400,000 annually for 278.5 years.
Trump promised he would “stay in the White House and work my ass off,” instead of golf. After three years in office. Trump spent two-and-a-half times as many days on a golf course as Obama had by the same point in his first term.
