Editor: I find it laughable that Democrats claim moral superiority when their ideals and beliefs are questioned. I’ll say it again, what Democrats did to Attorney General William Barr - and, earlier, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - is disgusting behavior that should never be rewarded by voters.
Norma Lembach berated Trump and questioned my moral value system in her Aug. 4 letter. I’m here to respond to her question with a similar question: What kind of moral values do you have, Ms. Lembach? I would guess your values are similar to mine, even though we do not agree politically and I am a proud, unabashed Trump supporter while you are a Trump hater.
Since it is apparent that Ms. Lembach only watches MSNBC and CNN, she may not be aware that candidate Biden is no more morally superior to Donald Trump than is another Democrat darling, Bill Clinton. Democrats in the national media have covered for them while painting President Trump in the worst possible light. They all use the same Democrat talking points to discredit Trump, as did Ms. Nembach, to challenge me.
Let me enlighten Ms. Lembach on Joe Biden’s morals. He was accused of sexual assault in 1993 (documented with a police report, a call to the Larry King Show by the victim’s mother, and a Congressional report that was swept under the rug and later disappeared). Biden’s accuser, an intern who worked on his Senate staff, recently came forward to report Biden’s attack when it became apparent that he would win the Democrat Party presidential nomination.
One other thing, Ms. Lembach, you should research Joe Biden’s activities when he was vice president. You’ll find that he put his own selfish interests above those of the American people, enriching himself and his son, Hunter, with shady dealings in Ukraine, Russia, and China. You seem to think Trump colluded with Putin, when in reality and with a little research on your part, you’ll find that Biden, Obama, and Clinton were the ones conspiring with Putin, not Trump.
I never said that President Trump was perfect. He’s not — no one is — but he sure is a leader. I encourage Ms. Lemback to watch One America News (OAN) because they show Trump unfiltered and in action at round tables, press briefings, meetings with Black and Hispanic leaders, meetings with refugees from Cuba and Venezuela, and more, all of which you won’t see on the other network channels because they hate Trump and want everyone else to hate him, too.
What I like about Trump is his unabashed love of America, law enforcement, law and order, veterans, the military, and American citizens of all ethnic backgrounds. He gets results — unlike Joe Biden, whose political career spans decades with nothing of substance to show for it. Our country was humming under the Trump administration’s policies until the China virus was unleashed on the world. Trump is the best person to get America back on track, not senile Joe Biden and sniveling Democrat politicians who have condoned bad behavior, looting of businesses, violence, tearing down and defacing of statues with slogans like “kill whitey” and ACAB (all cops are bastards).
Why don’t Democrats like Ms. Lembach speak out against this bad behavior instead of blaming everything on Trump? Do some research and please don’t question my moral values, Ms. Nembach, until you take a good, hard look at your own.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
