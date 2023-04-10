Editor: I see the usual Donald Trump bashers are out in force to support Trump’s indictment on the flimsiest of cases by a very biased leftwing New York Attorney General. I expected nothing less, since leftists have been blaming Trump for all the negative things happening in America while giving the true perpetrators -- Joe Biden and most politicians -- a pass, along with Joe’s very corrupt administration. Biden better watch out, though, because soon enough his corruption will be exposed for all to see, even the ones blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome. After all, if Trump can be indicted so can Biden, Clinton and other former presidents. Friends, we are officially a banana republic.
When Trump left office, the border was under control, the economy was booming, the price of gas was hovering at $2 per gallon and below, food and other goods were better priced, our American dollar was still the world standard, there were no new wars, and America was respected and feared in the world. Now, under Biden, our border is out of control, the economy is in recession, America is the laughing stock of the world and disrespected, we are under threat of World War III, and the American dollar is going the way of other failed nations -- into oblivion -- as the Chinese Yuen is taking over.
