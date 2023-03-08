Editor: Thank you for continuing to print my letters, even though there are a few in town who wish that I was canceled and would keep my opinions to myself. So far, I've been told to move to another country, move to Russia, and move out of state.
I have been called any number of names, none of which are true and always done in an attempt to shame and shut me up. These are all childish responses to differing opinions and ideology. However, I thank all the writers for caring enough to comment. We are all entitled to our opinions and this paper believes in the First Amendment's promise of freedom of speech. Thank God for the News-Herald!
As for me saying that Joe Biden is corrupt, I challenge any of the readers to watch Tucker Carlson's documentaries on the Biden family, in particular “Biden, Inc.” and the “Who is Hunter?” series narrated by Judge Jeannine Pirro. Miranda Devine's book, “Laptop from Hell” lays out the Biden family corruption and other bizarre behaviors. Now that the midterms are over, the national media has admitted that the laptop is, indeed, Hunter Biden's. The FBI has had the laptop since 2019 but did its best to suppress the damning information on it. Why is that, if not to interfere in the 2020 election to get rid of Trump?
As for Donald Trump's corruption, he is no saint but hasn't been convicted of any of the crimes the national media and biased television “talking heads” have accused him of perpetrating. The media screamed for Trump's tax returns, finally got them and found out he's not done anything criminal (don't you wonder why the propagandists stopped accusing him of tax evasion?).
Trump has been investigated for the past seven years, nonstop, and no one has found any crime, let alone charged him with anything, other than he puts out “mean Tweets” that are offensive to many. To my knowledge, Trump has never called anyone who disagrees with him a “domestic terrorist” — unlike Biden.
