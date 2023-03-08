Editor: Thank you for continuing to print my letters, even though there are a few in town who wish that I was canceled and would keep my opinions to myself. So far, I've been told to move to another country, move to Russia, and move out of state.

I have been called any number of names, none of which are true and always done in an attempt to shame and shut me up. These are all childish responses to differing opinions and ideology. However, I thank all the writers for caring enough to comment. We are all entitled to our opinions and this paper believes in the First Amendment's promise of freedom of speech. Thank God for the News-Herald!

